Financing moves save Rehoboth $3 million in city hall costs

Rehoboth Beach taxpayers are getting a break, thanks to a federally backed loan for a new city hall building.

City Manager Sharon Lynn reported that the city received the $18 million loan from the United States Department of Agriculture Community Facilities Program.

Normally, the loan is not available until the project was finished. In the case of the city hall project, the project is expected to be finished in fall 2017.

However, the city was given the opportunity to close early on the federal loan and not rely on interim financing from PNC Bank by issuing corporate obligation bonds.

The transactions will save the city $123,000 a year or $3 million over the life of the loan.

“Obviously this is very good news to report as the city remains committed to its longtime philosophy of being fiscally conservative with taxpayer money,” Lynn stated.

Construction can be tracked by visiting cityofrehoboth.com/webcam and viewing the City Hall Construction Streaming Webcam.