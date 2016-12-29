A former charter school principal has been indicted on charges of theft of federal funds.

The indictment handed down by a federal Grand Jury, charging Noel Rodriguez, 55, formerly of Dover, with four counts of federal program theft.

On each count, Rodriguez faces up to ten years in prison and three years of supervised release, in addition to possible fines and restitution. Maximum penalties are rarely imposed.

According to the indictment, during each of the years 2011 to 2014, while employed as the Principal of the Academy of Dover Charter School, Rodriguez embezzled at least $5,000 of money or property belonging to the school.

The charter school specializing in international studies received yearly federal funding in excess of $10,000 from the United States Department of Education.