DuPont gets biologics grant from Gates Foundation

DuPont Industrial Biosciences announced receipt of a biologics grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The research project aims to create new production systems to enable affordable, protein-based biologic medications, such as antibodies.

Through a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, DuPont will apply its capabilities in the areas of protein engineering, pathway engineering and cell factories to the field of protein drugs.

The DuPont Industrial Biosciences business is a world leader in the manufacture and scale-up of industrial proteins, a release stated.

When applied to pharmaceutical protein production, this approach has the potential to enable rapid scale-up and lower costs at high volumes.

“We cannot underestimate the complexity of this challenge. At the same time, we cannot turn our backs on the possibility of improving access and affordability of life-saving medications for communities around the world,” said William F. Feehery , president, DuPont Industrial Biosciences. “This is cutting-edge science. We are honored to work with a leading organization like The Gates Foundation to tackle this type of issue, as no one company or entity can get there on their own.”

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has long recognized that solving the world’s greatest global health and development issues is a long-term effort, and they have shown enormous commitment to the discovery of new drugs through strategic partnerships and grants.

DuPont Industrial Biosciences works with customers across a wide range of industries to make products and industrial processes more efficient and sustainable.