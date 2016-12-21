Dover residents asked to check statements after arrests in credit card scheme

The Dover Police Department is urging the public to check their credit card/bank statements and monitor their cr edit after they arrested two men and are seeking a third in connection with a credit card/identity theft operation.

The Dover Police Department became aware of the operation when the Dover Sears store notified them that an employee was illegally purchasing gift cards with unknown victims credit card information.

The employee, Jonathan Williams , 22, was also an employee at the Best Buy in Dovr. Williams was gaining access to credit card and personal information from victims across the country and using that information to make purchases.

A search warrant was later conducted at a residence at Country Village Apartments in Dover.

Dover Police arrested Raheem Williams,23 and William Smalls Jr.,22. Jonathan Williams was not present and is currently wanted by the Dover Police Department.

During the search, investigators located a credit card production site, multiple skimming devices, credit card embossing devices, and numerous blank chipped and non-chipped credit cards.

The suspects were creating duplicate or false credit cards as well as fake state identification cards for the purpose of defrauding companies.

In addition to the credit card equipment, investigators located marijuana in the apartment that was intended for resale.

At this time, it is unknown how many people have been victimized by this operation.

The Dover Police Department is encouraging that everyone should pay close attention to their credit card statements and bills, bank accounts, and monitor their credit reports for suspicious activity, especially if you have shopped at the Dover Sears or Best Buy locations.

You can obtain a free copy of your credit report annually at: www.annualcreditreport.com/.