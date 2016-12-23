Dogfish expanding territory to New Mexico, four other states

Milton-based Dogfish Head is expanding to the Land of Enchantment, with four other states waiting in the wings.

“We’re thrilled about entering New Mexico,” says Dogfish Head CEO Sam Calagione stated in the company’s blog “It’s an exciting, emerging craft brew market and there are a ton of beer-savvy consumers throughout the state. We look forward to keeping beer accounts well stocked with our off-centered and well-differentiated family of beers and are ecstatic that Dogfish Head fans hailing from New Mexico can finally enjoy their favorite brews in their home state.”

Dogfish fans will offer a full line-up including 60 Minute IPA, 90 Minute IPA, SeaQuench Ale, Flesh & Blood IPA , Namaste White, Indian Brown, Palo Santo Marron, Burton Baton, Midas Touch, and seasonal releases. Limited quantities of specialty beers and occasional rarities will also be available throughout the year.

In addition to our arrival in New Mexico, Dogfish is planning to expand into at least four new markets in the coming year – Minnesota, Missouri, Alabama and West Virginia – bringing Dogfish Head’s total beer market availability to 35 states and Washington D.C.

Dogfish Head sales have been flat as competition intensifies in the craft beer industry and the Milton brewer stays away from discounting.

The brewery has responded by adding a canning line, developing new packaging, expanding its territory and adding sales staff.