Deardorff wins award for ‘killed commercial’

Deardorff Associates won an award for the Best Killed TV Commercial from the Art Directors Club of Philadelphia. Deardorff is based near Wilmington.

The club hosted the Dead Work Awards at the historic Laurel Hill Cemetery in Philadelphia.

Agencies from across the Tri-State area competed for the chance to give their work a second chance.

Deardorff’s win came for the 30-second TV spot and creative concept it created for the Delaware Lottery.

Audiences were introduced to The Lotterist, a character developed to make gaming more inviting and relevant to a younger audience.

By taking inspiration from the heyday of gambling, the main character, The Lotterist, embodies the fun and excitement of gaming by incorporating the lottery and all its offerings into his everyday life.

To view the award-winning spot that Deardorff thought would never die, visit https://youtu.be/OdMomUiR2p4.

Deardorff provides advertising, public relations, and digital services for a global client list that includes Fortune 500 companies and small businesses.

For more information, visit www.deardorffassociates.com or call 302.764.7573.