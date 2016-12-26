County Executive-Elect Meyer names three to county leadership posts

New Castle County Executive-elect Matt Meyer today announced his selections to fill three leadership positions in his administration. Meyer intends to nominate Marcus Henry as General Manager of the Department of Community Services. Meyer also named Carol Dulin as County Attorney and Tamarra Morris as Director of Economic Development.

Henry’s appointment is subject to New Castle County Council approval.

“We continue to fill leadership positions with highly experienced professionals who will help ensure that we hit the ground running from the first day of our administration,” Meyer said today. “Marcus, Carol, and Tamarra share my vision for a responsive, transparent, and effective county government and I look forward to working with them and their teams to serve the residents of New Castle County.”

Henry has served as Economic Development and Policy Director for New Castle County for the past four years. That follows two years as General Manager of the Department of Community Services, which administers a variety of housing, community development, community engagement programs, and the state's largest library system. He joined New Castle County Government after serving as Director of Development for the Wilmington Housing Authority and working in administrative positions at the Delaware State Housing Authority and Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

Dulin has served for the past five years as Legal Counsel to New Castle County Council, where she provides legal counsel, research and legislative assistance to its 13 elected members. She previously served as County Solicitor for then-County Executive, now U.S. Senator, Chris Coons, where she provided legal counsel to department heads and senior county leadership on a wide variety of matters.

Morris joins county government with more than 15 years of business development and sales management experience in the private sector. Most recently, she has worked for six years executing new business development and managing sales and marketing campaigns for Greystar, a global firm specializing in real estate development, construction, and property management of rental housing properties.

That work follows 10 years managing client services, business development and sales operations at several real estate development firms in the southeastern U.S.