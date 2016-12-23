Contractor’s track record helped it land work at Lewes Coast Guard Station

When Stevensville, MD-based Dissen & Juhn Company was awarded work on a new 650-foot long bulkhead around the perimeter of the United States Coast Guard Station in Lewes, the firm didn’t offer the lowest bid.

Thanks to an inventory of heavy equipment, competence at driving steel sheet pile, and ability to handle specialty items like grouted-in soil anchors proved to be deciding factors.

“This was the first time we worked with the Dissen & Juhn Company. We found their price to be reasonable, their experience was impressive and their performance was well controlled, managed and efficient,” says Carlos Viteri, Partner, DAL Construction, LLC, Newport News, VA, general contractor for the project.

The job entailed installing a new anchored steel sheet pile bulkhead around the perimeter of the United States Coast Guard Station.

The proximity of the new bulkhead to the station building and ongoing activities at the station ruled out a common solution.

Instead, the design featured a heavy-duty steel and wale and grouted tieback anchors. In addition, the site contained a large quantity of fill material with poor structural characteristics. The grouted tiebacks enabled the crew to drive down into firmer soils and provided for an overall stronger bulkhead design.

“The more technical aspect of this job played to our strengths as a company,” says Gilbert W. Dissen, president of Dissen & Juhn Company. “We have a good selection of heavy construction equipment and skilled, well-trained crews who are proficient at driving steel sheet pile. Although we weren’t the lowest bidder on the job, our resume carried the day on this one. We just have the experience that is directly applicable to completing this work in a cost effective and timely manner with very few, if any, significant change orders,” he adds.

Dissen & Juhn Company has been serving the needs of waterfront property owners for more than 43 years, completing more than 1,000 marine construction projects for public and private sector clients, including marina owner-operators, counties and towns, as well as the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Army and the U.S. Coast Guard. The firm serves the Chesapeake and Delaware bays, the Potomac River, and northern Virginia.

Dissen & Juhn has extensive experience in the design and construction of timber vehicular and pedestrian bridges and boardwalks, fixed and floating docks, breakwaters, living shorelines, bulkheads and stone revetments, boat ramps, and a variety of other marine structures. Further information is available at dissen-juhn.com.