Consumers asked to check for recalled biscuit, cornmeal mixes

The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) has highlighted voluntary recall of certain House-Autry biscuit and cornbread mixes that were shipped to Food Lion and Harris Teeter grocery stores in all three counties.

The food company serves markets in the South and nearby areas.

House-Autry Mills, Inc. is voluntarily recalling limited quantities of House-Autry Buttermilk Cornbread Mix, House-Autry Buttermilk Biscuit Mix, and House-Autry Cheese Biscuit Mix as a precaution because one of the company’s third-party ingredient suppliers, Franklin Farms, had purchased milk powder from Valley Milk Products, Inc. This milk powder is potentially contaminated with Salmonella.

DPH through its Office of Food Protection, has confirmed that all recalled products have been pulled from shelves in both grocery store chains locally. However, store managers are unable to confirm if any of the product had been purchased.

At this time, there are no illnesses associated with these products in Delaware. Out of an abundance of caution, DPH is encouraging consumers to check their pantries for these products, and to discard or return them to the store where they were purchased.

The recalled UPC codes and better if used by dates of the affected products are:

House-Autry Buttermilk Cornbread Mix

– 8 oz. box 0 73484-15500 9 Best By 06/28/17 096216 (located on the top fold)

– Best By 07/19/17 097106 (located on the top fold)

House-Autry Buttermilk Biscuit Mix

– 8 oz. box 0 73484-15510 8 Best By 05/18/17 094782 (located on the top fold)

– Best By 07/19/17 097105 (located on the top fold)

House-Autry Cheese Biscuit Mix

– 8 oz. box 0 73484-15512 2 Best By 08/03/17 097754 (located on the top fold)

The products were shipped to Food Lion stores in Bear, Bridgeville, Claymont, Delmar, Dover, Harrington, Laurel, Middletown, Milford, Millsboro, Milton, New Castle, Newark, Seaford, Selbyville, Smyrna, and Wilmington; and to the Harris Teeter stores in Millsboro and Selbyville.

FDA inspections found that quantities of Valley Milk Products’ bulk milk powder contained Salmonella. According to Franklin Farms, testing has proved that no pathogenic bacteria have been found in the powdered milk product supplied to House-Autry Mills, and in addition, when consumers follow the preparation instructions, there is no risk because the heat kills potential salmonella.

However, out of an abundance of caution the company has decided to recall products produced from the specific lot received from that ingredient supplier.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to discontinue use and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company by calling 800-849-0802, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST daily, or by emailing Retail@House-Autry.com.