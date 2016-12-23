Chesapeake’s Bittner named Female Executive of the Year

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Senior Vice President of Strategic Development Elaine Bittner was named “Female Executive of the Year.”

Bittner accepted the Gold Stevie Award during the 13th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business, held in New York City last month

“Congratulations to Elaine and the other leaders for achieving international recognition for truly exceptional performance in business.” said Michael P. McMasters, CEO of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. “In her more than 20 years with Chesapeake, Elaine has tackled some of the Company’s toughest challenges and driven smart, strategic change. In leading the company’s strategic planning and corporate business development, she is the architect of the operational and cultural alignment that fuels our Company’s success. In addition, in her strategic planning role she has dramatically improved our strategic planning processes, making significant contributions to our achieving top ranking among our peers and record earnings. We are delighted that Elaine has been recognized for this award, and honored that she is on our team.”

In the last year, Bittner led the acquisition of Gatherco, Inc. and its successful integration into Aspire Energy; led the Company’s strategic plan; assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer for four business units; and continued to direct the communications and human resources strategies leading to Top Workplace recognition for the fifth consecutive year. She also served as Chair of “Go Red for Women” of Southern Delaware, a program of the American Heart Association, where she led a team to achieve record-breaking results.

More than 1,400 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration for a 2016 Stevie Award for Women in Business.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business are the world’s top honors for female entrepreneurs, executives, employees and the organizations they run. All individuals and organizations worldwide are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. The 2016 awards received entries from 31 nations and territories.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Stevie Award winners are available atwww.StevieAwards.com/Women.