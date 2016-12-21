Chesapeake Utilities granted $2.25 million rate hike

The Delaware Public Service Commission approved a settlement authorizing Chesapeake Utilities to recover an additional $2.25 million in revenue.

The increase represents an approximate $5.66 per month or 13.1 percent increase for the typical 120 Ccf residential heating customer. According to Chesapeake’s application, the increase is driven by increasing delivery costs, decreases in natural gas consumption and capital investments to replace existing bare steel pipelines.

In December 2015, Chesapeake filed an application seeking a rate increase of $4.7 million dollars as well as several new service offerings including a multi-family housing program, temporary gas storage tank program, a municipal natural gas infrastructure expansion program and a poultry house transportation program, among others.

The agreement grants Chesapeake a rate increase of $2.25 million dollars and a return on equity of 9.75 percent effective January 1, 2017.

However, because the PSC allowed Chesapeake to put interim rates totaling the originally requested amount of $4.7 million into effect in July 2016, Chesapeake customers will receive a refund. Chesapeake will file a rate refund plan with the PSC by the end of January.

Te fsettlement agreement allows Chesapeake to establish a multi-family housing program and a temporary gas storage tank program. The company agreed to withdraw its request for a municipal natural gas infrastructure expansion program, poultry house transportation program and natural gas compression service.

Finally, the company is now able to extend its customer bill payment due date from ten days to 20 days, allowing customers more flexibility regarding making payments.