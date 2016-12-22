Bay coalition unhappy with parts of DNREC secretary’s order on shellfish farming

The Coalition for Little Assawoman Bay is unhappy with a couple of decisions related to shellfish farming.

Environmental Secretary David Small issued an order this week governing aquaculture leases.

The group – representing 581 nearby homeowners in the Fenwick area – remains concerned about two issues, while praising moves to reduce the size of shellfish operations and restricting aquaculture in the bay to clams.

The secretary’s order reduced, for the time being, the number of plots available for lease in Little Assawoman Bay to the 43 acres negotiated with the coalition over the past two years, a release from the group stated. This is a 75 percent reduction from the 118 acres proposed by DNREC in 2014 for the bay.

However, the coalition remains concerned about what it sees as excessive markings at aquaculture sites, citing dangers to kayakers, paddleboarders and novice sailors. The coalition argues that clams are grown under the waterline and do not need poles to warn watercraft about collisions.

Sally Ford, a Seatowne homeowner, stated in the release: “We are frankly disappointed that DNREC has ignored its own SAA regulations, which state that it ‘may adopt statewide activity approvals for specified activities with limiting dimensions and criteria which are considered to have minimal impacts on subaqueous lands, water quality, and habitats.’ These poles, driven into the sensitive subaqueous lands, are not minimal impacts.”

Jack Neylan, the coalition’s cofounder also wants the reductions in acreage used for clams to be permanently reduced.

DNREC should also step up water-quality monitoring in Little Assawoman Bay, the coalition stated, citing the death of a man cleaning his crab pots in nearby Assawoman Bay who died from a flesh eating bacteria.

Backers of shellfish farming say aquaculture would aid in the clean-up of bays, since oysters filter water.

According to the group, it is expected that the DNREC Secretary’s order will be in force until the Corps of Engineers issues an opinion on whether to grant Delaware a nationwide permit authorizing aquaculture in its waterways.

That may occur in the spring, two years after the public submitted comments on the proposal. The aquaculture program was passed by the General Assembly in 2013.

For more information, log on to the coalition’s website at www.saveourassawoman.org).