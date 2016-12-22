Delaware Governor-elect John Carney nominated current Chief Information Officer James Collins for the cabinet post, with Rick Geisenberger getting the nod as Secretary of the Department of Finance and Chief Financial Officer.

Both appointments are subject to legislative approval.

Rick Geisenberger is currently Delaware’s Chief Deputy Secretary of State, where he manages and markets the Division of Corporations. Since Geisenberger was appointed to lead the division in 2001, active companies have increased 140 percent and corporate franchise revenue has grown an average of more than 5 percent each year to $1.1 billion.

In his current position, Geisenberger is also responsible for the overall policy and administration of the Delaware Department of State and its 18 different agencies, including the divisions of Corporations, Historic and Cultural Affairs, Arts, Libraries, Veterans, and Professional Regulation. He is a former economic policy adviser to Governor Thomas R. Carper.

“Rick has a record of achievement at the Department of State, as well as the knowledge and experience to help move Delaware’s economy forward,” said Carney. “He will be a leading voice as we confront Delaware’s financial challenges, protect taxpayer dollars and make smart investments for the people of Delaware. I’m thrilled to have him on board.”

Collins serves as Chief Information Officer at the Delaware Department of Technology and Information, overseeing the department that provides technology services to state organizations and serving as a technology adviser to the Governor.

Collins was first nominated as Chief Information Officer by Governor Jack Markell and confirmed by the Delaware Senate in 2014.

During his tenure, Collins has expanded broadband services across rural areas in Delaware, helped implement the Delaware Cyber Security Advisory Council and helped launch the state’s open data portal.

He previously served as Deputy Secretary of State and Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Markell. Earlier, he was a senior consultant with Peregrine Systems and MAXIMUS Inc., implementing large-scale software projects for clients including Pepsi Bottling Group, the U.S. Marine Corps and the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority.

Collins is also an 8-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he helped implement the Composite Healthcare System to convert from paper-based to electronic record and scheduling systems.

“James will help us use technology to make government smarter, operate more efficiently and improve the lives of people who live and work in our state,” said Carney. “His experience inside of state government and in the private sector also offers a unique perspective that will help us foster innovation here in Delaware, create jobs and grow our economy.”