What a shame city and state officials have to get in the way of and excellent opportunity. They are impeding a good sought after local institution take care of a park that the city/county can’t afford to take care of with private money. As a tax paying citizen of the city it upsets me this project is getting stuck in red tape and local officials can’t look at something and see all the positive attributes of it. Who is going to pay for the task force? How much will that cost ? How long will it take?
Why not concentrate the cities time and money on other city issues and have one more task taken off their back and not added to it.
just food for thought. Representative Chukwuocha I would love for you to educate me on why this needs to be studied. Let’s look at the positive and negative attributes please give me a few negative attributes to this deal that called for you to kill it.
respectfully,
Rich Dudek
