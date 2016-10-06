Aqua Sol has closed, at least for the time being.

A sign was posted on the door cited “air condition” problems at the restaurant bar off Route 71, near Lums Pond State Park and next to Summit North Marina.

A Yelp post from September reported that the restaurant was closed and the Yelp review website also reported the establishment was shuttered.

Aqua Sol operated for several years at the Marina site, which has a few residents who reside on boats. Its menu featured Miami-style cuisine items that include conch fritters and Cuban Sandwiches.

Advertisement

A popular feature during the summer months was a large deck, which often featured live entertainment. The exterior of the restaurant also had a Latin flavor.

As recently as this year the restaurant won a Best of Delaware award from Delaware Today magazine.

In its ratings, Aqua Sol’s location near the water and deck were cited as pluses, with the food and service getting mixed reviews.

Several chain and non-chain restaurants in the Newark-Wilmington area have closed in recent months in the highly competitive industry.