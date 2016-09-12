September 12, 2016 by

Homes sales remain steady in August

Suburban HomesHome sales remained steady in August in Kent and Sussex counties in August.

Figures from the TREND multiple listing service showed the average selling price  in New Castle stood at $228,000, compared to $225,000 during the same period

In Kent County, the average selling price was $200,000, compared to $215,000 in August 2015.

The number of homes sold in  August in Kent County was 174 in August,  compared to 167 during the same month in 2015.

The average number of days homes in New Castle County  were on the market stood at 28 days, unchanged from a year ago. In Kent County, the average number of days homes were on the market was 40, unchanged from the same month in 2015.

Results from Sussex County will be  released  later in the month. Sussex realty companies operate  their own multiple listing  system.

The TREND figures come as Delaware continues to see home sales gains that are running well below the national average.

A report from CoreLogic showed July  home prices were down two-tenths of one percent,  compared to a 1.1 percent gain nationwide.

Northern Delaware home prices have been characterized by  properties  moving briskly in lower price categories,  with slower sales in the $500,000-plus category.

A loss of jobs at high-paying  employers, like DuPont, have been cited as the reason for the weakness. In northern Delaware.

