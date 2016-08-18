Delaware ranked 3rd as good spot for families

Lower taxes and higher incomes helped Delaware land near the top of a list of good states for families.

The ranking was released by GOBankingRates, Los Angeles. Factors included the following:

Advertisement Jobs and income: median household income and state unemployment rate

Housing: median home listing price and effective state property tax

Lifestyle: state sales tax, annual child care costs, cost of groceries and school district grades

Healthcare: average family health insurance premium and percentage of employer contribution to employee health insurance

Safety: violent crime rates and property crime rates

10 Best States for Families to Live a Richer Life 10 Worst States for Families to Live a Richer Life 1. New Hampshire 1. District of Columbia 2. North Dakota 2. California 3. Delaware 3. Illinois 4. Montana 4. Connecticut 5. Wyoming 5. Nevada 6. South Dakota 6. Washington 7. Virginia 7. Texas 8. Arkansas 8. Rhode Island 9. Idaho 9. Florida 10. Colorado 10. New Mexico

Click here for the rankings from 50th to first.

In reaching the No. 3 spot, Delaware overcame a lower ranking for crime and high health care costs. Compensating for the higher health care costs are employers who kick in more money for premiums than their counterparts elsewhere.

“There really is no ‘one size fits all’ formula for those trying to decide the best place to raise their families today,” said Kristen Bonner, lead researcher on the GOBankingRates study. “Our study examined some of the main concerns families have during this process and found that it is possible to live in states where the cost of living won’t drain your bank account and your children can still attend good schools in a safe environment.”