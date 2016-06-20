(Video) Ground broken for $75 million Mid-Town Wilmington, parking, retail, apartment project

Ground was broken for The Residences at Mid-Town Park. The development is at 820 N. Orange Street, the former site of the Mid-Town Parking Garage.

The parking garage is expected to be completed in winter 2017 with the apartments following in summer 2018.

The development includes 200 apartments in two buildings, 12,000 square feet of retail space and a 511 space parking garage. The total cost of the project is estimated at $75 million.

The project is significant, according to the developer, Wilmington-based Buccini/Pollin Group.

Mid-Town marks a westerly expansion in the redevelopment of the Central Business District. To date, most of the activity has taken place on Market Street.

The project also brings more public parking to the downtown. Parking spaces in mid-town have been in short supply since the closing old the aging parking garage and retail area.

Buccini/Pollin has been active in the development of downtown and the riverfront, with projects – many with a residential focus – running into the hundreds of millions of dollars. The focus on Market Street of late has been on apartments.

Joe Van Horn, operating partner of Chelsea Tavern, is delighted to see the construction begin. “We are looking forward to serving our new neighbors on a daily basis, and anticipate that the added public parking will drive new business in a positive direction.”

The project will include a private street which separates the two apartment buildings. The street will be named Burton Place in honor of former Wilmington City Councilman and Civil Rights Leader, Dutch Burton.

Burton’s sit-in at the Eagle Coffee Shop (which was located in the former Mid-Town parking structure) in 1958 led to Delaware’s Accommodation Law being overturned.

The Residences at Mid-Town Park will include amenities the Delaware market has not yet seen including a demonstration kitchen and a dog washing station, Buccini/Pollin reported.

A courtyard is elevated off Shipley Street that includes an outdoor swimming pool and barbecue area. The Residences at Mid-town Park will also offer residents a fitness center and screening room. The community will include studios, one and two bedroom apartments with stainless-steel appliances, quartz counter tops and high-end finish details.

“We are thrilled to finally be underway in this transformative project for Wilmington and it’s Downtown. A project of this complexity could not be accomplished without extraordinary partners including HUD, the State of Delaware, the City of Wilmington, the Wilmington Parking Authority, NCALL, WSFS, and Barclays. We are truly grateful for all those who made today possible,” said Robert Buccini, co-president of The Buccini/Pollin Group.