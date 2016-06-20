Capriotti’s celebrates its 40th anniversary

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

The shop got its start on Union Street in Wilmington’s Little Italy neighborhood. According to the company’s website, the store opened in a neighborhood that had more than a half a dozen sandwich spots.

Founders were Lois and Alan Margolet. The company gradually expanded to Newark and New Castle. The shop was named after their grandfather, Philip Capriotti.

The sub shop found a niche in making fresh turkey subs, including the well-known Bobbie, which has been described as Thanksgiving on a sandwich with fresh turkey, dressing, cranberries and a touch of mayo. Other specialties included the Capastrami

In 1987, Lois and Alan added a partner, their cousin Diane Rizzo, and together they opened their second and third stores in New Castle and Newark. Other franchisees were added over the years in Delaware and surrounding areas, a company history noted.

A turning point came in 1993 when Lois, a frequent visitor to Las Vegas, opened the first store in the Nevada City.

The company now has about three dozen locations in the Las Vegas metro area.

Capriotti’s was later purchased by Ashley Morris, a Capriotti’s franchisee in the Las Vegas area.

Under Morris, the number of locations has grown to 100 nationwide, with the biggest concentration of stores in Las Vegas and Delaware.

Morris has said he is careful with expansion, due to the need for high-quality bread and other products. Still, the company has a nationwide footprint that extends from Massachusetts to Washington state.

The company did end one franchise arrangement that resulted in the closing of stores in Orange County, CA. The company continues to look for franchisees in that area. At the same time, expansion continues in the Midwest and other areas.

A long-time fan of Capriotti’s is Vice President Joe Biden, who has been known to stop by the company’s Delaware and Washington, D.C. locations.